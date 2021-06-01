FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in rural Forest Grove early Tuesday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., Forest Grove Fire crews were called out to a fire in the 45600 block of Northwest Hillside Road. Crews arrived to the scene and found heavy fire coming from a 2,000 square foot shop.
We are on scene of a shop fire on NW Hillside RD. Firefighters are still attacking the flames. Road is closed. pic.twitter.com/WplPMYF05A— Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) June 1, 2021
After about 30 minutes on scene, Forest Grove Fire said firefighters had most of the fire out but had to remove sheet metal that lined the interior and exterior of the structure to access hot spots. Due to the extra work, a second alarm was called. The fire occurred in a rural area and water tenders had to bring water into the scene.
The fire was deemed under control at 2:37 a.m. The fire heavily damaged the shop and its contents. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. No injuries were reported.
Cornelius Fire Department, Banks Fire District, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Gaston Fire District, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Washington County Sheriffs Office assisted Forest Grove Fire at the scene.
