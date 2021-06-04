Two arrested after explosion at illegal marijuana lab near Dallas

POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested last week following an explosion at an illegal marijuana lab outside of Dallas, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
On May 27, emergency crews responded to a fire in the South Kings Valley Highway area. The sheriff's office said deputies quickly learned the fire was the result of an explosion that happened inside an illegal marijuana extraction lab, which was located in a greenhouse near an occupied home.
The sheriff's office said 29-year-old Jameel Fabela, from Jefferson, and 21-year-old Joel Nielsen, from Corvallis, were arrested and charged with first-degree arson incident to manufacture of cannabinoid extract and unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item.
Over the course of six days, the sheriff's office said detectives executed search warrants and seized lab production equipment and evidence, as well as illegal marijuana products, including a shipping container filled with illegal marijuana product and numerous jars of finished butane hash oil. The estimated value of the oil was $100,000.
