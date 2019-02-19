MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A man and a woman were arrested in McMinnville last week after police say drugs and drug paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop.
On Feb. 15 at around 10:15 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge Neon in the 2000 block of South Highway 99W.
Narcotics detection K-9 Tucker was deployed during the traffic stop, and police said K-9 Tucker indicated the presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.
Police said officers searched the vehicle and found 36.8 grams of methamphetamine, 1.6 grams of heroin, packaging materials a scale, and a smoking device.
The driver, identified as Gary Steele, was arrested and booked into the Yamhill County Correctional Facility on charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of heroin.
A passenger, identified as Jaunita Frye, was also booked into the Yamhill County Correctional Facility on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
