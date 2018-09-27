GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Two people from Gresham have been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries, and police say there may be more victims.
Tyson Proffitt, 32, and Thelma Louise Moss, 27, were arrested by detectives on Sept. 26 and are accused of committing multiple burglaries at businesses in Gresham and Portland.
Police said the burglaries happened during the summer and were done in a distinctive way.
According to police, Proffitt and Moss would enter the business during business hours. While Proffitt distracted employees, Moss would remove the door's alarm sensor.
Police said Proffitt would then return a few days later and break into the building. He would use a power tool to open the cash register, safe, and/or ATM machine in the business.
Detectives believe there may be more victims and are asking any possible victims to review their video surveillance prior to the burglary and see if Proffitt and Moss had been in their business.
Anyone who may be a victim of this type of burglary is asked to call Detective Tony Cobb at 503-618-2365.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
