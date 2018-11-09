Two attempted murder suspects arrested for October shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two suspects are facing attempted murder charges in connection with an October shooting in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 13000 block of Northeast Prescott Drive at 9:12 p.m. Oct. 15.
One person was found with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.
Two suspects were arrested Thursday night.
Cedric Jones, 31, and Chauncey Trice, 34, are both facing charges of attempted murder, robbery, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Jones was also arraigned Friday on an additional charge of probation violation.
Court documents state both suspects had and used a gun during the October shooting.
Trice has a lengthy criminal history, according to court records, including various gun charges, as well as assault on a police officer.
Both men pleaded not guilty for the northeast Portland shooting. They are due back in court Nov. 20.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
