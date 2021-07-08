Two Beaverton good Samaritans help victim of sexual assault on MAX train platform

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man is behind bars facing several sexual assault charges - in part, thanks to the help of two good Samaritans who were at the right place at the right time to help the victim.
38-year-old William Gilchrist is facing charges including unlawful use of a weapon, sex abuse and attempted rape.
Patrick Van Dyke and Travis Nordseth said June 25 was like any other night, until it wasn't. They said they were walking home from the Beaverton Creek MAX stop after midnight when they heard cries for help back at the platform.
"It was just a loud scream and we're like 'oh crap' so we just book it over to the MAX platform," Nordseth said, recalling that night.
That's when they came across the victim and the suspect, William Gilchrist. Nordseth said when they found the two, he called 911.
"There was this man sitting there with this woman and he was assaulting her. So, we start screaming and yelling at him to get off of her, leave her alone," Nordseth said. "He was screaming at us and everything like 'Oh she's my girlfriend, she's my girlfriend.' and we're like 'No, there's no way. If she's screaming for help it's not consensual'."
They said they scared him off but Gilchrist came back and threatened them.
"Then he sort of circled back and he had like a box cutter knife, and he started to come at the three of us - the girl, me and my friend. At that point I grabbed the girl and we just started walking away and Travis kind of chased the guy into the Nike woods," Van Dyke said.
Beaverton Police said several officers showed up to the scene, including K9 Toa and his handler, Officer Jered Lutu. The pair tracked Gilchrist down and arrested him at the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Jenkins Road.
Both Van Dyke and Nordseth said they did what they thought anyone else would have done in that situation.
"If I was calling for help, or if one of our girlfriends or something was calling for help, we would expect somebody, if they heard that, to go running. That's not something somebody should ignore," Nordseth said.
Gilchrist is scheduled to be back in court August 13 and his bond is currently set at $270,000.
