PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters have responded to a “significant” gas leak in northeast Portland and residents in the area have been evacuated early Wednesday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Prescott Street around 1:15 a.m. Firefighters evacuated those who live within a two-block radius of the leak. Other residents who self-evacuate were directed to ride TriMet buses to go to a shelter at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Going Street.
NW Natural told FOX 12 that a car hit a meter at the scene outside of a building. The area was closed to traffic to traffic until about 6 a.m. No other details on the incident are currently known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.