Two bridges destroyed by Eagle Creek Fire being replaced in Columbia River Gorge

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - Two bridges destroyed by the Eagle Creek Fire are being replaced in the Columbia River Gorge.
Crews flew in steel and concrete pieces by helicopter this week to replace the Fern Creek Bridge and High Bridge.
Both footbridges are along the Eagle Creek Trail and a serve a vital purpose, as there are no other entry or exit routes between the trail and the 3,000 foot climb to Wahtum Lake on the Mount Hood National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Both previously wooden bridges were destroyed by the massive Eagle Creek Fire in 2017.
Work continues to complete the installation of the bridges, including decking and railing comprised of untreated western cedar.
The Eagle Creek Trail remains closed indefinitely, not only for bridge work, but continuing trail work. The U.S. Forest Service and volunteer crews are still clearing rockfall and repairing narrow sections of the trail, which is known for precariously hugging a cliff dotted with waterfalls.
There is no timeline for reopening the trail.
“We’re just entering the season of heaviest rainfall and snowfall events. Even before Eagle Creek Fire, the trail experienced landslides, cliff collapses, snowslides, or other major events every winter,” said Stan Hinatsu, recreation staff officer for the national scenic area, “Given that wildfires are notorious for creating unstable landscapes, we won’t know if we’re ready to open until we see how the trail holds up to extreme weather.”
Funding for the new bridges is coming from the Federal Disaster Recovery Act, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
