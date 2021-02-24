VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Public Schools board of directors narrowed the selection for superintendent to two candidates in an executive session on Tuesday.
“We would have been thrilled to hire any one of the four semifinalists, and we appreciate the time they spent in our interview process,” said Kyle Sproul, board president.
The board will hold in-person interviews with the two finalists on Mar. 3. The board will convene a public meeting and then recess to an executive session for the interviews with possible action to follow.
The interviews will not be open to the public. More information about the candidates can be found on Vancouver Public Schools’ website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.