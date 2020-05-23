Two-car crash leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured on Hwy 228 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two people were killed, and one person was seriously injured following a two-car crash on Highway 28 in Linn County.
At 12:15 a.m. emergency crews responded to the crash on milepost 10 east of Brownsville.
A preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F-250 pick up driven by Austyn Hillsman, 21, of Junction City was traveling eastbound on Hwy 228 when he crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a Honda Pilot. He was not injured.
The driver of the Pilot, Caleb Simonis, 19, of Sweet Home died from his injuries.
Two passengers in the Pilot, a 16-year-old girl was Life Flighted to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Hilsman was booked into the Linn County Jail and was charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of criminally negligent homicide.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
