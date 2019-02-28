BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested early Thursday morning after police say they broke into several vehicles in the Beaverton area.
Police said a citizen saw the suspects breaking into vehicles in the 11000 block of Southwest Finch Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. The citizen followed one of the suspects, who was driving a gold Saturn.
The citizen then called police in the Southwest Murray and Southwest Scholls area and provided a description to police.
Officers responded to the area and found a man, identified as Thai Gurule, who matched a description of one of the suspects breaking into vehicles.
Police said officers located the gold Saturn and found stolen property inside. Police also said they found a wallet of the other suspect.
Officers found the second suspect nearby and told him they had his wallet. The suspect, identified as Joshua Scott, had stolen property on him and confessed to being part of the car prowling operation, according to police.
Scott was arrested on charges of identity theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and second-degree theft.
Gurule was arrested on a charge of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Police said there are three confirmed victims, but they know there are more because they have their stolen property.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
