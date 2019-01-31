PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two car prowlers were arrested Wednesday night thanks to a crime prevention and reduction mission formed by the Portland Police Bureau.
Police said officers arrested Justin Paul Landers, 35, and James Cary Janus, 34, after observing them car prowling in the Eliot neighborhood in north Portland.
Officers are continuing to investigate past car prowls in the Eliot neighborhood and the two men arrested Wednesday night.
Landers and Janus were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful entry to a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree theft. Landers was also charged with unlawful possession of heroin.
The crime prevention and reduction mission was formed after police learned about the issue of car prowling in the Eliot neighborhood through community engagement and listening to neighbors' concerns.
The Portland Police Bureau would like to remind community members to never leave valuables or anything that may appear valuable to a thief in plain view.
Other crime prevention tips can be found on the Civic & Community Life's Crime Prevention website: www.portlandoregon.gov/civic/article/673530.
