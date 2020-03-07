CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Two Clark County Fire District 6 firefighters have voluntarily placed themselves under a seven-day quarantine after being exposed to the first known COVID-19 case in Clark County.
Officials say neither firefighters have shown symptoms of the virus since treating the 70-year-old patient on March 1.
“Clark County Fire District 6 takes the welfare of its employees and the community very seriously and has taken extensive efforts to protect people from the spread of COVID-19,” according to officials.
Officials say there is virtual no risk to any patient the firefighters treated after they were exposed.
Medical experts confirm that those exposed to the virus can only expose others only while they are displaying symptoms of the virus that include fever, deep dry cough and respiratory distress.
