PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - City leaders and community members are eyeing the same plot of land near Northeast 42nd and Simpson for two separate proposals- both of which, advocates argue, are needed.

The field where Whitaker Middle School used to be has been vacant since 2007. The school was torn down due to radon and mold concerns.

"It's just been sitting here for almost 20 years," said Gary Hollands, a Portland Public Schools board member.

Hollands is also the executive director for the Albina Sports Program, which is proposing to build a sprawling sports complex on the lot and adjacent Fernhill Park.

The complex would include a turf soccer and football field, baseball diamonds, and an indoor 365,000-square-foot multi-sport facility which would house an indoor 300-meter track.

"This would be a total game changer for the adults, for the children and everybody within this northeast community," Leon McKenzie, an Albina Sports Program board member, told FOX 12.

Hollands said the $200 million price tag shouldn't be an issue through public and private partnerships. He estimates the timeline for the project will be around five years.

"Statistically they always talk about having a facility like this- gun rates and violence goes down in the community, and that's something we really need right now," Hollands said.

Portland also needs solutions to the homelessness crisis. Commissioner Dan Ryan's office is hoping to build six Safe Rest Villages by the end of the year. The villages have individual sleeping pods that look like tiny homes and common areas with bathrooms, laundry facilities and kitchenettes.

"Everyone starts off the conversation by saying how necessary this is and how important it is for our city and county to build these," Commissioner Ryan said during Thursday's board meeting.

The villages would also offer support services, including mental health resources.

$16 million in funding for the project is coming from the American Rescue Plan.

"We have two that are moving along, we are in the neighborhood engagement process," Ryan said.

The old Whitaker property is one of the remaining four proposed sites.

Hollands said he and his board members just found out about the shared interest in the plot of land, and told FOX 12 that both proposals will have to be properly vetted.

The decision is ultimately up to Portland Public Schools, which owns the land.