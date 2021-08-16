Two dead after crash on Highway 22E

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Troopers say two people were killed after a crash on Highway 22E on Monday.
At 1:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 34.
A preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 39-year-old Eric Meyers of Idanha, was eastbound when it left the roadway, went over an embankment, and rolled.
Meyers and his passenger, 33-year-old Justin Hartwell of Idanha, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Meyers and Hartwell had been reported missing when they did not return home on August 14.
