Two dead, another injured after Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two people are dead and another person was injured after a crash in Marion County on Sunday.
Just after 1 p.m., witnesses reported a serious crash on McKay Road Northeast near Case Road Northeast in northern Marion County.
When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they determined the crash involved two vehicles.
Deputies say the drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. One person was taken to a Portland-area hospital to be treated.
At this time, there is no word on what caused the crash.
No information about the people involved will be released until after their next of kin have been notified.
McKay Road Northeast will be closed between Case Road Northeast and French Prairie Road Northeast for the next several hours while deputies investigate the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
