MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Two were left dead and three were sent to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash along Highway 219 in Marion County.
The crash occurred Saturday, shortly before 5 p.m. when Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 219 at Champoeg Road NE.
Preliminary investigation revealed an Acura MDX, operated by Judee Fehsenfeld, 62, of Wilsonville, was southbound on Highway 219 and stopped just south of the intersection with Champoeg Road NE. After a brief stop, Fehsenfeld attempted to re-enter Highway 219 when she collided with a southbound BMW K16 motorcycle and driver H. Steven Sorensen, 78, of Scio, and passenger Joanne De May, 77, of Salem.
The collision between Fehsenfeld and Sorensen sent the motorcycle out of control into the northbound lane of Highway 219 where it was struck by a northbound Kia Sorrento operated by Traci Holmes, 58, of McMinnville.
Both Sorensen and De May sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead. Holmes and her two passengers, Marla Robertson, 67, and Beverly Lane, 84, both of McMinnville, were all transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Fehsenfeld was not injured.
Highway 219 was closed for approximately 4.5 hours.
OSP was assisted by St. Paul Fire and Medics, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.