YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were killed in a fiery crash on the Newberg-Dundee Bypass Monday morning.
The crash involved a poultry truck, a molasses truck and a passenger car, and happened on the bypass at milepost 57 at around 5:22 a.m.
Oregon State Police confirmed to FOX 12 that the drivers of the semi-trucks were killed in the crash.
The driver of the passenger car was injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
OSP said there were no fire hydrants in the area. Firefighters from Dundee Fire District, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Dayton Fire District and St. Paul Fire Department shuttled water to the scene.
Firefighters fought the fire for more than an hour before it was brought under control.
According to OSP, ice on the roadway seems to be a factor in the crash.
OSP also said this is the first deadly crash on the Newberg-Dundee Bypass to date.
The Newberg-Dundee Bypass will be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution.
