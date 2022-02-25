WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man and a woman were found dead in a Washington County home Thursday afternoon in what police say appears to be a murder-suicide.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded just after 2 p.m. Thursday to a welfare check in the 4200 block of NW Oxbridge Drive in unincorporated Washington County. A passerby called 911 after seeing a woman down in the front yard of a home.
When deputies arrived, they found the woman dead and another man dead inside. They've been identified as 55-year-old Mary Getty and 56-year-old Michael Getty. Investigators believe it was a murder-suicide, but police haven't said who pulled the trigger. Detectives recovered a firearm at the scene.
Police said they are not releasing any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 503-846-2500.