HOCKINSON, WA (KPTV) - Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in Clark County Saturday night.
Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office say the driver was speeding through an intersection when the vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames.
Just before 11:30 p.m., firefighters found a car engulfed in flames near Northeast 182nd Avenue and Northeast 139th Street in Hockinson.
Once they put out the flames, a man and woman were pulled out of the burned car.
They were identified as 34-year-old Aaron T. Jones of Vancouver, who was the driver, and 19-year-old Isabella P. Huyck of Tumwater, a passenger in the vehicle.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say they found another man at the scene and a woman unconscious on the ground.
The woman, identified as 33-year-old Lindsay Winter of Hillsboro, was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man, 24-year-old Derek P. Martin of Vancouver, was also a passenger in the vehicle. He sustained minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.
