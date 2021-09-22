CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two deadly crashes have closed major roadways in southwest Washington Wednesday morning, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn.
The first crash was reported on eastbound State Route 14 near Union Street in Washougal at about 10:40 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Trooper Finn said one driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
The eastbound lanes of SR-14 were blocked after the crash. It is not known at this time when the lanes will reopen. Drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route.
Washougal - EB SR 14/Union St. - Fatal crash has EB lane BLOCKED! Traffic detoured from Union St through town. Expect delays/delay travel! pic.twitter.com/UYhWOStS8H— Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) September 22, 2021
Just after 11 a.m., Trooper Finn reported a deadly crash involving two-vehicles on southbound Interstate 5 at milepost 28, near Kalama. The right and center lanes were blocked following the crash. No additional details about the crash has been released at this time.
A non-injury crash was also reported on southbound I-5 at milepost 41, near Kelso. Trooper Finn said one vehicle was on its top and tow trucks were responding.
For updates on road closures, visit www.kptv.com/traffic/.
