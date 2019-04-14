PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – At least two people were detained in connection with shots fired in north Portland Sunday.
Just after 3:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of North Willis Boulevard on reports of a large disturbance and multiple gunshots heard in the area.
Officers arrived at the scene and did not find any injured victims. Police say there were no reports of anyone arriving at local hospitals with injuries as a result of the shooting.
Officers canvassed the area and did find evidence of gunfire. At least two people have been detained by police.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video surveillance footage is asked to call the Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
