MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Milwaukie early Tuesday morning and are now searching for a pair of missing pets.
Clackamas Fire said that crews were dispatched to the fire just after midnight in the 11000 block of Southeast 54th Place.
When firefighters first arrived at the scene, they found a large amount of smoke and fire showing at the home.
The occupants of the home got out safely and were not injured. Two dogs were unaccounted for as of 1 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.