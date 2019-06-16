Two drivers dead, 4-year-old injured after head-on crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two drivers died and a passenger was injured after a crash in Marion County on Sunday.
Just after 1 p.m., witnesses reported a serious crash on McKay Road Northeast near Case Road Northeast in northern Marion County.
When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a head-on crash involving a silver Lexus R350 and a black Ford Explorer Sport Trac.
The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies identified the driver of the Lexus as 34-year-old Jessica Griego of Oregon City. Her 4-year-old son was a passenger at the time of the crash. He was transported to a Portland-area hospital and is in good condition.
The driver of the Ford was identified as 65-year-old Martin Johnson of Willamina.
Witnesses told deputies the Lexus was traveling westbound on McKay Road Northeast near Case Road Northeast when it went into the oncoming lane of travel, hitting the Ford head on.
At this point, it’s unclear if speed or alcohol were factors leading up to the crash.
A portion of McKay Road Northeast was closed for several hours during the investigation. The roadway has since been reopened to traffic.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.