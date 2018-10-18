ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Two drivers were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Tualatin-Valley Highway Thursday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the crash at TV Highway and Southwest 209th Avenue at around 4:20 a.m. The Washington County Sheriff's Office, along with Hillsboro Fire and Police, also responded to the scene.
TVF&R said Hillsboro Fire crews extricated one driver at the scene.
Both drivers were taken to area hospitals by ambulance.
Tualatin-Valley Highway westbound and SW 209th northbound will be closed during the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.