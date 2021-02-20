OREGON COAST, OR (KPTV) – Two earthquakes struck the Oregon Coast a few minutes apart on Saturday, according to the USGS.
The USGS said the first earthquake was a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that struck around 1:15 p.m. It was located 174.7 miles west of Brandon.
The second quake happened at 1:22 p.m. and was a 4.9 magnitude earthquake. It was located 188.8 west-northwest of Brandon.
No injuries have been reported and there is no Tsunami warning at this time.
