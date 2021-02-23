VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV) – A pair of firefighters were injured on the job while responding to a fire at a Vancouver duplex Monday afternoon.
The Vancouver Fire Department said crews from its department and Clark County Fire District #6 were dispatched just before 3 p.m. to a reported structure fire at 1114 West 36th Street at the Logan's Court Apartments.
At the scene, the first arriving crew found smoke coming from an open door of a unit of a single-story duplex.
VPD said all occupants of the unit were safe outside.
Another crew arrived to help fight the fire and discovered flames in the attic.
According to VPD, getting “to the seat of the fire was made difficult by the high volume of the apartment's contents.”
During firefighting efforts, the ceiling collapsed onto the crew. This made conditions unsafe and the crew pulled out of the structure.
After the ceiling collapse, the rest of the firefighting took place outside, VPD said.
It took firefighters about 50 minutes to get the fire completely under control.
VPD said two firefighters were hurt, one from the ceiling collapse. The injuries to both firefighters were described as non-life threatening.
In total, two dozen firefighters responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
