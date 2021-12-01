PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club were convicted on kidnapping and racketeering charges by a Portland jury on Tuesday.

Both Gypsy Joker Portland clubhouse president Mark Leroy Dencklau, 61, of Woodburn, Oregon and Portland clubhouse member Chad Leroy Erickson, 51, of Rainier, Oregon, were found guilty of murder in aid of racketeering, kidnapping in aid of racketeering resulting in death, kidnapping resulting in death, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping resulting in death. Additionally, Dencklau was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy.

The charges stem from the 2015 kidnapping and murder of Robert Huggins, a Portland resident and former club member whose body was found lying in a field in Clark County on July 1, 2015.

According the U.S. District Attorney’s Office of Oregon, on the evening of June 30, 2015, Dencklau and other Gypsy Joker club members kidnapped Huggins from a residence in Portland and transported him to a rural property in Southwest Washington. The D.A’s office added Huggins’ body appeared severely beaten and tortured prior to his death.

Six people involved with Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club face charges including racketeering, kidnapping and murder PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Six members and associates of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club have been charged by a federal grand jury, accordin…

Huggins was previously stripped of his club membership for allegedly stealing from the club and after breaking into Dencklau’s Woodburn residence, tying up Dencklau’s girlfriend and stealing multiple firearms.

“Organized crime will not be tolerated in the District of Oregon. Dencklau, Erickson and other members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club prided themselves in using violence to intimidate others and bolster their sense of power and influence," said Scott Erik Asphaug, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. "The kidnapping, torture, and murder of Robert Huggins was a gruesome example of the lengths these men were willing to go to exert their authority over rivals and perceived enemies."

Dencklau, along with two additional club members, previously received a four-count indictment in June 2018 from a federal grand jury regarding the same case. Dencklau, Erickson and three other club members were then charged with superseding indictment in Nov. 2018.

Both Dencklau and Erickson face mandatory minimum sentences of life in prison.