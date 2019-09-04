PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire that damaged two homes in southeast Portland early Wednesday morning.
Just after 12:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue was called out to a fire in the area of Southeast Harney Street and Southeast 60th Avenue.
PF&R said the fire was upgraded to 2nd alarm due to the threat of it spreading. Neighboring homes were evacuated.
PF&R tweeted at around 1:30 a.m. that the blaze was under control.
The fire badly damaged one house and had spread to another.
.@PDXFire says two houses were badly damaged in a fire on SE Harney St. near 60th Ave. Right now, a crew with NW Natural is working to shut off the natural gas line connected to this home. Firefighters say the people living here made it out safely @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/HtsRDjkROZ— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) September 4, 2019
No injuries were reported.
Residents displaced by the fire are being assisted by the Red Cross.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
