TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that badly damaged two homes and nearly spread to a third.
At around 9:20 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a two-alarm fire that was affecting three homes in the 8700 block of Southwest Nisqually Court.
Crews arrived to the scene and had the fire controlled at around 10:08 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Each home has a storage shed between them, and right now, crews believe it started in one of them.
"He has a shed on his side of the fence and I have one on my side of the fence. I don't know which one it started in, but it was hot," said Del Moore, one of the homeowners affected by the fire. "We just praise God that we're out safe, and that we have wonderful firefighters come, and we're sorry for the rest of the neighborhood."
The two homes have extensive fire, water and smoke damage, along with their sheds and an RV.
The blaze nearly started burning another neighbor's shed but he used a garden hose on the shed, house roof and sides to keep that from happening.
Roads in the area were closed during the fire response.
Police said roads were closed at Southwest Avery Street and Southwest 90th Avenue, Southwest Avery Street and Southwest Shoshone Drive, and Southwest Shoshone Drive and Southwest 90th Avenue.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.