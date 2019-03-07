Two hospitalized after apartment catches fire in NW Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were hospitalized Thursday night after an apartment caught fire in northwest Portland.
Firefighters rushed to the scene at Northwest 5th and Northwest Glisan just after 8:30 p.m. and found flames showing from a third-floor window with reports of a person inside, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Crews making their way inside the building discovered a man and brought him to medics waiting outside, Portland Fire & Rescue says.
A second person was found walking outside and said they were suffering from smoke inhalation.
Firefighters say both patients were transported to area hospitals.
Witnesses Thursday night said they saw a man hanging out of a third-story window.
"He was hanging out on the window sill," one witness said. "And he was asking for help, terrified...I was terrified for him."
Wow... you can hear screams & people yelling “get out!” @PDXFire tells me one person was pulled from the flames, another person got out on their own. Both are in the hospital. This cell phone video shows the flames & scary scene, 🎥 credit: Ryan Larson. #fox12 #portland #pdxfire pic.twitter.com/Xf8FDuYr7J— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) March 8, 2019
Crews contained the fire and investigators are working to determine the cause.
About 70 women living at a homeless shelter on the bottom floor of the apartment building were evacuated Thursday night. Due to cold weather, TriMet buses were called to the scene to provide warming shelters.
