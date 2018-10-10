GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) - This week, a threat circulated on social media – targeting students at Gladstone High School.
Now, the school principal says the two people responsible are in police custody, and it's the parents and their kids who stopped this threat before anything bad could happen.
It started with a Snapchat video which includes two kids threatening Gladstone students, saying things like, ‘We're coming for you’ and pulling the trigger.
As parents cheered on their kids from the bleachers at Gladstone High School Wednesday night, several of them had something else on their mind: a Snapchat video and the school's email that followed about a threat against individual students.
“It was pretty disturbing, really scary,” said parent Alaina Heywood.
Heywood told FOX 12 her son was one of the students targeted.
“I watched it with him and then he was like, ‘Wow, OK, I guess this is pretty serious,’” Heywood said.
The only reason she knew about the threat is because another parent told her after watching the video on her son's phone.
“I can't even imagine if I hadn't known and something worse could've happened, so that ‘what if’ is very scary. It’s not something I like to think about,” Heywood said.
She immediately reported the threat to police and the school.
The school says the two kids responsible are now in custody.
The email to families from the principal says, “We are proud that students in Gladstone have been responsible and proactive in reporting social media threats to a trusted adult. This is the best way to keep our students safe.”
Moving forward, Heywood and other parents say that's the big lesson here – the importance of communication between them and their kids.
“It was because of responsible young adults that reported it where it got nipped in the bud,” said parent Heidi Layton.
Heywood said, “We need to talk to our kids and tell them you have to take this stuff seriously.”
She says she’ll now have more consistent conversations with her kids to make sure that if anything like this happens again, she knows about it.
The school has a threat response team that works with police to handle these situations.
FOX 12 reached out to police about this case but have not heard back yet. Information regarding charges or where the boys are being held was not available because they are minors.
