WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies have two people in custody and are searching for one more person following a pursuit in Washington County Wednesday morning.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies attempted to pull over a blue Honda Accord with no plates at around 7:45 a.m. at Southwest Hillsboro Highway and Southwest Tongue Lane.
The driver did not pull over and deputies continued to follow the vehicle.
The sheriff's office said the pursuit ended on Southwest Minter Bridge Road near Southwest Burkhalter Road when deputies initiated a PIT maneuver. The three people inside the vehicle fled on foot.
The two passengers have been taken into custody.
Deputies are continuing to search for the female driver. A Beaverton Police Department K-9 team has responded to the scene to help with the search.
Deputies are searching for a female driver who ran after attempting to elude deputies in a vehicle near SW Minter Bridge Rd & SW Burkhalter Rd. Two passengers are in custody.📍 https://t.co/gP2DU5HiSF pic.twitter.com/iHapKjp09I— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) January 16, 2019
Farmington View Elementary School has been placed on lockout during the search.
Anyone with information about the outstanding suspect, should contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.
