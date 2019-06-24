ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Highway 30 in St. Helens on Monday.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue says the crash occurred in front of the Dollar Tree.
At one point, both directions of Highway 30 were closed due to the crash. All lanes have since been reopened to traffic.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
