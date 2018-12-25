WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a crash in Washington County on Christmas Eve night.
The crash occurred Monday night on Glencoe Road over Highway 26, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the driver of an SUV was trying to make a left turn at a light but didn’t yield for oncoming traffic and collided with a truck.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV will be cited.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
