WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were injured Tuesday morning in a rollover crash near St. Vincent Hospital.
Prior to 10 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Beaverton police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Southwest Barnes Road and Southwest Baltic Avenue.
TVF&R said two people were extricated from an overturned vehicle. Both were taken to area hospital with unknown injuries.
The intersection was closed for about an hour while police investigated the crash.
No other details about the crash have been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
