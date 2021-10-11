SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help locating two inmates who walked away from a work crew on Monday morning.
DOC said Brandy Woodward and Shelly Radan had walked away from the NW Commissary Building at about 9:10 a.m. and were last seen on Amber Street Northeast, heading toward Dick's Sporting Goods on Lancaster Drive.
Woodward entered DOC custody on April 29 on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and three counts of possession of methamphetamine. Her earliest release date was Jan. 14, 2024. Radan entered custody on Nov. 3, 2020, on two counts of second-degree burglary and her earliest release date was Sept. 2, 2024.
DOC said Woodward is white, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with the word "inmate" stenciled on the knee in orange, a blue t-shirt, and a sweatshirt – all similarly stenciled. Radan is described as white, 174 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
According to DOC, the women should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. Please call 911 or the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888.