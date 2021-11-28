Two juveniles arrested after armed robbery at Washington County gas station

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles were arrested after an armed robbery early Sunday morning.
At 5:25 a.m., deputies responded to an armed robbery at the ARCO at 15320 Northwest Cornell Road. Deputies say four people wearing masks and gloves robbed the store and fled on foot.
With the help of the Hillsboro Police Department and a Beaverton Police Department K9, deputies were able to locate two of the suspects who now face charges of robbery in the first degree.
Due to their ages, the juveniles will not be identified. Both were lodged at the Donald E. Long Detention Center in Portland.
Detectives believe that juveniles are linked to two other similar robberies. If you, or someone you know, have any information, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.