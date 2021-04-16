HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say two people are in custody after a chase that took place early Friday morning.
Law enforcement says before 2 a.m. a sergeant noticed an SUV stopped on 157th Avenue, south of Sunnyside Road in Happy Valley.
The SUV was a 2012 Toyota Venza with its lights off. It was stopped in the road blocking the northbound lane. The sergeant turned on his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop when the driver sped off.
Investigators say when the driver reached Highway 212, the driver hit the curb, drove across the intersection and went onto the shoulder on the opposite side of Highway 212. The vehicle then collided with some landscaping and trees near a McDonald’s and came to a stop.
While deputies were attempting to apprehend the SUV’s occupants, the car they were driving caught fire. Clackamas County Fire later responded to extinguish the flames.
Law enforcement said there were five people inside the SUV that ran after the crash. One passenger was taken into custody in a Bi-Mart parking lot. He was identified as a juvenile and listed as a runaway by Portland police. He is facing three charges including interfering with peace officer and taken to Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention facility in Multnomah County.
Deputies say the driver of the crashed vehicle ended up knocking on the door of a nearby residence and tried to force his way inside. The homeowner was able to push the driver back outside and deputies arrived and took the driver into custody.
He was identified as a juvenile male who was arrested on 13 charges including possession of a stolen vehicle. The SUV was reported stolen to PPB on April 15. The driver was also taken to a juvenile detention facility in Multnomah County.
(1) comment
Never answer your door that time of night anywhere, much less north of Albany.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.