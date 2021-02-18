TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Tigard Police say they made two arrests Thursday in connection with the murder of Leroy Xavier Wass-Morill.
A 17-year-old girl and her 16-year-old relative are now in custody for the crime.
Police say the motive appears to be a targeted drug-related robbery at the Silver Creek Apartments on Southwest Boulevard on January 25th of this year.
Investigators say during the robbery, a fight broke out and the victim was stabbed by one of the suspects. He later died at the hospital.
Because of the suspects ages, police say they can’t release their names or booking photos. Both are facing murder and robbery charges.
