GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - All lanes of westbound Interstate 84 were closed for several hours Tuesday morning following a deadly crash.
Just after 3:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the report of a crash on I-84 at Northeast 181st Avenue.
Gresham police said the crash involved a car and a semi-truck. Two people inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene.
The semi-truck driver was not injured.
Police said that speed appears to be a factor.
No further details have been released at this time.
Interstate 84 was closed from NE 181st Avenue to NE 122nd Avenue during the crash investigation. The roadway reopened just after 11 a.m.
(1) comment
"Police say speed must have been a factor."
Speed? Dude..no one does speed any more. 3:30am? More likely it was meth.
