PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A semi-truck crashed on its side and leaked liquid onto northbound Interstate 405 Thursday morning.
Portland police said a semi-truck rolled over on I-405 near Southwest 6th Avenue. The truck spilled liquid that police said is not believed to be hazardous.
No injuries have been reported.
A semi truck rolled over on I-405, blocking NB traffic. @PortlandPolice say it’s spilling liquid that is not believed to be hazardous. No injuries reported @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Cs36xaEqU3— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) October 3, 2019
Two northbound lanes are closed while emergency crews are on scene. Traffic will be affected until at least 1 p.m., according to police.
Drivers should take alternative routes and avoid I-405 northbound at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
