PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are closed Thursday morning after a semi-truck overturned.
Just after 3:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a crash on I-5 at Southwest Brier Place.
The Oregon Department of Transportation told FOX 12 that a semi-truck hauling Costco dog food overturned and is currently on its side.
Police said the driver was not injured. Police also said that neither speed or alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.
A truck flipped onto its side and has closed the two right lanes of NB I-5 at SW Brier Place. We will close all NB lanes after 10 am to complete the cleanup and remove the truck and its load of dog food. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Z0rBzmrTTc— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) February 27, 2020
Only the left northbound lane is open. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
ODOT said they will be closing all lanes after the morning commute so crews can upright the truck and remove the load that spilled. There may also be some fuel spilled as well and crews will be assessing that.
No word on when the roadway will reopen.
