WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 are closed Tuesday morning following a serious crash.
Oregon State Police said the crash occurred at milepost 274, about two miles north of the Woodburn interchange.
OSP said emergency crews and Life Flight are responding to the scene.
No other details about the crash have been released at this time.
Southbound lanes of I-5 will be closed during the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect delays.
Can't get in car crashes if you stay home as recommended.
