OSP file image1

KPTV file photo.

WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 are closed Tuesday morning following a serious crash.

Oregon State Police said the crash occurred at milepost 274, about two miles north of the Woodburn interchange.

OSP said emergency crews and Life Flight are responding to the scene.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

Southbound lanes of I-5 will be closed during the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect delays.

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

IBCNU
IBCNU

Can't get in car crashes if you stay home as recommended.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.