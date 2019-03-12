Two members of Proud Boys group indicted on assault charges for June attack

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two men with the conservative group Proud Boys are facing felony assault charges after an attack last year.
According to a secret indictment that was made public Tuesday, Donovan Flippo and Tusitala Toese attacked a man last June in Multnomah County.
Count one of the indictment charges Flippo and Toese with assault in the third degree, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Counts two and three of the indictment charge both men individually with assault in the fourth degree.
Flippo was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.
Toese has not been arrested.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
