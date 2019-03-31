Two men arrested after standoff in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two men were arrested following a standoff in southeast Portland on Saturday.
At about 12:40 p.m., a Portland officer on patrol in the 600 block of Southeast 146th Avenue saw a known suspect, 42-year-old Kevin Davidoff, who had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Police say when Davidoff saw the officer, he ran into a nearby house. Another person with Davidoff also ran inside the house despite the officer telling him to stop.
Officers and supervisors with the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT), the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), and K-9 unit responded on a limited deployment to assist.
Police tried calling Davidoff on the phone and used the public address speaker on a police car to try and convince him to surrender.
The other person did come out and surrender to officers, but Davidoff refused to come out.
After more than three hours, SERT officers searched the house and found Davidoff hiding under a large pile of debris in the garage.
Police say Davidoff was not cooperative during his arrest. He sustained a minor injury from a K-9 bite and was treated at the hospital.
Davidoff was later booked into jail on two warrants and a charge of possession of heroin. Police say more charges are expected.
The other subject, 47-year-old David Kaili, was arrested and booked into jail on an outstanding warrant and a charge of interfering with a police officer.
