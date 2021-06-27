WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two men were arrested after attempting to elude deputies in two separate incidents in Washington County on Friday.
At 5:40 p.m., deputies tried to pull over a white Ford Mustang near Oak Way and Main Street in the city of Banks. The driver attempted to get away the deputy, who stopped following for safety reasons. With the help of Forest Grove police, the suspect was identified as 31-year-old Donald M. Santos of Forest Grove.
Later that evening, Santos attempted to elude deputies, who again stopped following for safety reasons.
While searching for Santos, deputies saw a motorcycle leaving a property associated with him near Banks. They later tried to stop the motorcyclist on Highway 26, west of North Plains, but he also attempted to elude deputies. He eventually parked the motorcycle and walked away. Deputies found and arrested the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Alden D. French of Aloha. French was booked into the Washington County Jail and charged with:
- Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer
- Reckless driving
- Unlawful possession of heroin
- Probation violation
On Saturday, deputies arrested Santos in the 12300 block of Northwest Main Street in Banks. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for:
- Two counts of recklessly endangering another person
- Two counts of reckless driving
- Parole violation
