GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting at a motel. Kevin Aguirre and Alexander Lewis face several charges including attempted murder, burglary, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
On March 18 police were called to a shooting at the Golden Knight Motel on East Powell Boulevard. According to court papers Aguirre and Lewis went into the victim’s motel room and was attempting to rob them when one of them began firing their gun.
The two victims as well as Aguirre were taken to the hospital with injuries.
