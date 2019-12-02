HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Police are looking for two men after they were caught on camera breaking into a Hillsboro bar.
Clark’s Bistro has only been up and running off East Main Street in Hillsboro for about a month.
“We really liked this spot specifically and we just feel like it has a lot of potential and we like it a lot,” said manager Jana Armate.
But the owners haven’t had the easiest start. Early last Thursday morning, police say two different people broke in and stole from the bar.
The owners tell FOX 12 the first man came in at about 1 a.m. He can be seen in surveillance video walking around before taking cash out of the register.
But he wasn’t the only person to get in.
“It was two different people. I don’t know if they knew each other and decided to come back again or if it was somebody completely different,” Armate said.
At about 6 a.m., Armate says another man came into the bar. He is seen checking the register before moving on and finding an iPad to take.
“It was very frustrating. I saw my mom work very hard to get this up and going. She’s been really stressed out and stuff like that just trying to get everything in place. So, it’s been a lot of work this past month and of course for this to happen on top of everything is just frustrating,” she said.
Police tell FOX 12 they aren’t sure how the two got in because there were no signs of forced entry.
“Just hoping that you know, we find out who they are because that’s just really not fair for us,” said Armate. “We both work really hard for what we have and just the fact that these two guys came on in and just took what's ours is just not right.”
One suspect was wearing thick-framed glasses, a hoodie, a beanie, shorts and was carrying a backpack at the time.
The other was wearing longer pants with a hoodie and had some facial hair.
If you know anything, please give Hillsboro police a call.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
