TACOMA, WA (KPTV) - Two men are facing murder charges for the death of a woman whose body was found at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Jessica Shaunti Jackson, 34, was reported missing on Sept. 8 after having last been seen on Sept. 4.
Investigators said Jackson was last seen at a convenience store in Tacoma, Washington, with the suspects, 49-year-old Bobbie Anson Pease of Tacoma, and Jeremy Jay Warren, 30, of Forks, Washington.
Jackson’s body was discovered on Sept. 13 in a wooded area near Spanaway, Washington, on land that is part of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
Investigators said Jackson was pepper sprayed, beaten with baseball bats and shot three times. The Department of Justice reports that she was killed on federal land, so the FBI is the lead investigative agency and prosecution is in federal court.
Surveillance video showed Pease’s car driving to and from the homicide scene at the approximate time Jackson was killed, according to the DOJ. A firearm believed to have been used in the killing was recovered from the Puyallup River.
A motive in this case was not released, but court documents state both men admitted involvement to investigators. Investigators said Jackson was a single mother.
Pease and Warren are facing charges of second-degree murder, the DOJ announced Monday.
